Bond Denied for Man Charged in Charlottesville Shooting

A young man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Charlottesville this past July is staying behind bars for now.

Thursday, January 26, a judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court denied bond for 21-year-old Markwin Taleek Howard.

Howard is facing three charges: attempted aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The prosecution says video surveillance from a nearby business shows Howard was part of a gunfight along Earhart Street.

Police found 23-year-old Denzel “O” Morton suffering from a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2016. Morton was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he died from the injury.

Authorities have charged Isaiah James Franklin with first-degree murder in Morton’s death. He is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A police detective testified in December that surveillance footage shows Franklin shooting at a group of people following a fight. Howard is believed to have shot at Franklin.