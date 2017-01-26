UVA Baseball Ranked #16, Picked to Finish 2nd in ACC Coastal Division

The UVa baseball team is ranked 16th in the country by both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball in their preseason polls.

The Cavaliers have been picked to finish second this year in the ACC's Coastal Division behind North Carolina in the ACC Coaches Poll. Florida State has been picked to win the overall ACC championship.

The 'Hoos begin practice tomorrow, Friday January 27th. Brian O'Connor begins his 14th season as head coach.

All-America outfielder/pitcher Adam Haseley and All-ACC infielders Pavin Smith and Ernie Clement highlight the returning players for the Cavaliers. The junior trio comprises half of Virginia’s six returning position starters.

Coach O'Connor says he has five or six pitchers that are capable of pitching on the weekends, but right now he doesn't know how his pitching rotation will shake out.

"Excited as I've ever been", says O'Connor. "Some years you're going into the preseason you say OK this is our starting rotation, you know it going in, you know where most of the guys are playing. That's not the case this year and that will be fun and exciting looking forward to the next three weeks trying to figure it out, quite frankly trying to figure it out through the first half the season."

Haseley says, "I think we're very talented, I think the guys who have been playing the last few years have a good amount of experience, for the guys coming up I think the first few weeks, couple months are going to be filled with failures and successes too, but just that experience will help them a lot."

UVa graduated just two seniors, and they had three juniors selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

UVA had a record of 38-22 which ended in the NCAA Regionals last year.

The Cavaliers open the 2017 season on Feb. 19 against Liberty at the Charleston Crab House Shootout

in Charleston, S.C. Virginia’s home opener is Feb. 21 vs. VMI. The Cavaliers’ home schedule includes weekend series against Rutgers, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame and Miami.

2017 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Overall Champion

Florida State (10)

Clemson (1)

Louisville (1)

North Carolina (1)

NC State (1)

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (10) - 93

2. Louisville (2) - 79

3. Clemson (1) - 66

4. NC State (1) - 64

5. Wake Forest - 38

T6. Boston College - 26

T6. Notre Dame - 26

Coastal Division

1. North Carolina (6) - 86

2. Virginia (4) - 84

3. Miami (3) - 77

4. Georgia Tech (1) - 59

5. Duke - 40

6. Virginia Tech - 26

7. Pitt - 20