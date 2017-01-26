UVA Center for Politics Hosts Mongolia Delegation

The University of Virginia Center for Politics is hosting 30 young professionals from across Mongolia.

As part of a two week stay in Charlottesville, the group is taking part in various leadership training activities.

Part of their visit included a visit to the Rutherford Institute in Albemarle County to learn about civil liberties and human rights in the United States. Thursday, the professionals sat in on a lecture given by John Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute.

Whitehead talked about the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, police SWAT team raids, and explained how people in America are sometimes arrested while exercising free speech.

Members of the group plan to create projects that they hope will make democracy stronger in Mongolia.

"We're learning good initiatives, but we're also observing what can go wrong if we don't inform our citizens or when there's so much polarization in their society. So that's my biggest takeaway from this trip so far," said journalist Lkhagva Erdene.

Group members say they hope to take part in more advocacy work on transparency in their home country and work with the youth as well.

Whitehead gave each member of the group pocket pamphlets of the Bill of Rights.