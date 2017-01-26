UVA Center for Politics Hosts Mongolia Delegation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The University of Virginia Center for Politics is hosting 30 young professionals from across Mongolia.
As part of a two week stay in Charlottesville, the group is taking part in various leadership training activities.
Part of their visit included a visit to the Rutherford Institute in Albemarle County to learn about civil liberties and human rights in the United States. Thursday, the professionals sat in on a lecture given by John Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute.
Whitehead talked about the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, police SWAT team raids, and explained how people in America are sometimes arrested while exercising free speech.
Members of the group plan to create projects that they hope will make democracy stronger in Mongolia.
"We're learning good initiatives, but we're also observing what can go wrong if we don't inform our citizens or when there's so much polarization in their society. So that's my biggest takeaway from this trip so far," said journalist Lkhagva Erdene.
Group members say they hope to take part in more advocacy work on transparency in their home country and work with the youth as well.
Whitehead gave each member of the group pocket pamphlets of the Bill of Rights.
Release from the University of Virginia Center for Politics:
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) – Starting last week, the University of Virginia Center for Politics is hosting its Leaders Advancing Democracy – Mongolia (LEAD Mongolia) academic residency. The program is operated by the Center’s Global Perspectives on Democracy (GPD) program in partnership with World Learning and sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
This is the 20th exchange group to come to UVA as a part of the Center’s GPD program, and it features 30 high-achieving young professionals from across Mongolia.
As a part of the program, participants are taking part in a number of educational events and programs focusing on leadership training and civic engagement through the themes of environment and urbanization, unemployment and poverty, and anti-corruption and transparency.
Members of the media interested in LEAD Mongolia are welcome to attend any of the following events coming up this week:
- Thursday, Jan. 26: Lecture on Anti-Corruption and Civic Liberties by Rutherford Institute President John Whitehead from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Rutherford Institute at 923 Gardens Blvd.
- Friday, Jan. 27: Lecture on U.S. politics by UVA Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Zehmer Hall Lounge of the University of Virginia.
- Friday, Jan. 27: Civil Rights and Massive Resistance with Mr. Alex-Zan at the Jefferson School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Charlottesville portion of the LEAD Mongolia program is coordinated by the Center for Politics’ Global Perspectives on Democracy program. GPD fosters dialogue between the United States and other countries through public events and international exchanges. Visit www.centerforpolitics.org/gpd.html for more information about GPD programming.