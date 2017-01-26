Fogel Announces Run for Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney

Attorney Jeff Fogel is now officially in the race to be Charlottesville's next commonwealth’s attorney.

Fogel announced his candidacy on the Democratic ticket at a news conference outside City Hall Thursday afternoon.

He had said he made the decision to run shortly after Trump's inauguration for two reasons: Fogel is worried about mass incarceration and racial disparity in the city.

The attorney has been an outspoken critic of the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), especially on its stop-and-frisk policy.

“You know I have sat down and talked with [CPD] Chief Al Thomas and I think he's a good man, and I think we can work together. Do we differ? Yes. But I think as an elected official I will be the one reflecting the ideas of our community,” he said.

Fogel is primarily running on a platform of racial disparity and reducing mass incarceration. The attorney says he would also stop prosecution marijuana possession in the city.

The candidate also has taken issue with the high prison population in Charlottesville, and feels too many people are put behind bars when they should be in the public health system.

“There are people who are being brought into the criminal justice system who don't need to be in the criminal justice system, should be out of the system, should be in the public health system. There are people being brought into the criminal justice system who deserve to be brought in, but who are being charged with felonies, which will ruin their lives and it’s not necessary,” Fogel said.

Jeff Fogel is running against Charlottesville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania for the Democratic nomination. They plan to hold forums together to discuss each of their platforms soon.