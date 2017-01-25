First Indian-American Judge Appointed in Virginia

The commonwealth of Virginia has appointed its first Indian-American judge.

The House and Senate unanimously chose Rupen Shah to preside in the 25th District as general district court judge.

Shah has worked as a prosecutor for Virginia for the past 20 years, and he says he's both excited and aware of the weight of being a judge. “It is an honor. It is a huge responsibility and I intend to carry it diligently with the best of my ability.”

Shah will begin on February 1. He is replacing Chap Goodwin, who has been appointed as a circuit court judge for the 25th District also.