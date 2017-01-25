Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Waynesboro 49, Monticello 48                       Zachary Hatter 21 points
Madison County 74, Central Woodstock 45     Dre Twyman 24 points
Fort Defiance 43, Riverheads 42
Chatham 64, Buckingham 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 43, Waynesboro 40   F/OT
Spotswood 54, Albemarle 28
Louisa County 53, Courtland 33
Stuarts Draft 54, Buffalo Gap 37
Chatham 57, Buckingham 37

