College Republicans at UVA Host Ed Gillespie

One of the people hoping to be in the running for Virginia's next governor came to the University of Virginia. Republican Ed Gillespie made a stop on grounds at Clark Hall.

College Republicans at UVA hosted the gubernatorial candidate.

Gillespie who served as chair of the Republican National Committee and as counselor to the George W. Bush during his administration spoke to the crowd about a variety of issues.

"Higher education is a big focus for me and I've got some reforms in mind that I'm looking forward to campaigning on to help make college more affordable for Virginians and make sure the degrees that we're issuing are going to help prepare graduates for the workforce of today and the future," said Gillespie.

Gillespie faces three Republicans in the GOP's June 13 primary.