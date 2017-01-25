UVa's Malcolm Brogdon Selected to NBA's 'Rising Stars Challenge' Game

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon will get a chance to play in the NBA's "Rising Stars Challenge" game, which showcases the best young talent in the NBA.

That game is like an All-Star game for the NBA's best young players. It features the top first and second-year players in the NBA. It's part of the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Brogdon has arguably been the best rookie from the NBA's 2016 draft class.

Brogdon leads all rookies averaging 4.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.2 points (third among rookies), 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Brogdon ranks tops among all rookies in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.64. He also leads all rookies in three-point shooting percentage at 42.5%.