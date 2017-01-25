UVA Researchers Discuss Goals for Cancer Prevention Program

Researchers at the University of Virginia Medical Center are taking a giant leap against cancer. The moonshot program started in 2016 and is nationwide.

The goal is to find better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat all kinds of cancer.

UVA is taking a leading role, and calls its part of the initiative of the Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes (APOLLO) which involves gathering donated tissue from cancer patients.

"What we are trying to find out is the molecular signatures that tell us ahead of time what's going to be the more aggressive disease," said Dr. Christopher Moskaluk of the University of Virginia Medical Center.

So far, more than 100 people have donated to the program. Moskaluk says the goal is to get 8,000 people to donate to the specimen bank over the next five years.