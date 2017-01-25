Republican Leaders Propose Massive Pay Raise for Troopers

Republican state leaders are proposing large pay increases for state troopers and sheriff's deputies, along with a 3 percent pay raise for other state workers.

GOP budget leaders in the House and Senate said at a capitol news conference Wednesday they had come to broad agreement on state pay issues.

The GOP plan is to give state employees a three percent pay boost. If approved, the plan would take effect in July.

Republicans say they are responding to the challenges leaders in the Virginia State Police Department have expressed in retaining new troopers because of low starting pay. They want to see starting salaries for state troopers go from around $36,000 up to $43,000.

"We had to find savings. We had to reprioritize. We thought that was very important," said 76th District Delegate S. Chris Jones (R). "This is a priority that we have decided that we are going to fund."

The proposed 3 percent raises would not apply to public school teachers. House and Senate money committee leaders also rejected the governor's recent idea to give state workers a one-time 1.5 percent bonus.

These proposals have been aimed at taking some action to help employees after a budget shortfall led to the cancellation of raises.

We won’t have the full picture of the General Assembly budget plans until they are unveiled early next month.

Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) has said he will continue negotiations and an open door policy with lawmakers.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.