Farmer Fighting Greene County Over Zoning Conflict

The owner of a treehouse resort is taking Greene County to court over a zoning conflict.

The county claims White Lotus Eco Spa Retreat is violating what's allowed on agricultural land.

Owner David Vanderveer spent two months appealing to the county after his business was issued a violation in September. An investigation had found the treehouse violates county codes for tourist lodging on agricultural land.

“I have a treehouse and four rooms inside the main house, so that's not legal. But, if I have five rooms inside the main house and not the treehouse, that is legal,” said Vanderveer.

The Greene County Board of Zoning upheld the violation during a hearing in December. Vanderveer is taking the issue to court.

The owner says lodging from the resort adds to his income from farming and forestry on his 21-acre property.

“It's kind of a labor of love. It's a lot of work, obviously, to maintain this and keep it up how it is and you're not making a lot of money with it,” Vanderveer said.

Patrick Moctezuma, a former guest of the treehouse, started an online campaign to raise money for Vanderveer's lawsuit.

“The county government, as a whole, is not very informed on a lot of the statutory issues, and what's happening in terms of the agritourism industry,” he said.

Moctezuma argues Virginia's right-to-farm law protects the retreat from county restrictions. “There is no benefit to the county or David's neighbors or, certainly, no benefit to the businesses that are being served with these violations,” he claims.

Vanderveer believes his challenge to Greene County can benefit other farmers.

“I feel it has to be done, not just for me, but I think to set an example for everybody so people farming can be free to farm and be free to keep their farm,” said the owner.

Greene County had no comment due to the pending court case.

Organizers of the White Lotus Action Fund hope it can continue as a legal defense fund for other right-to-farm cases.