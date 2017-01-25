Richmond May End Charlottesville's Revenue Deal with Albemarle Co.

Charlottesville may be facing about a multi-million dollar budget gap next year if a proposed state budget amendment goes through in Richmond.

The potential shortfall is due to a deal established back in 1982, when Albemarle County agreed to hand over a percentage of its real estate tax revenue to Charlottesville. In exchange, the city would not grow out into the county.

“We [Charlottesville] were going to annex Fashion Square mall, I think we were going to annex Pantops, and that was the law of the land at that point,” said current Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick.

He adds, “They had community leaders negotiate sort of a peace treaty.”

Now 25th District Delegate Steve Landes (R) is proposing a budget amendment that would essentially cancel revenue sharing requirements for localities all over the commonwealth.

If Lande’s amendment is attached to the new state budget and it passes, then Albemarle County will have about $15.8 million added into its budget next year, which means Charlottesville would lose the same amount in its budget.

Fenwick says Landes’ proposal is not fair, because the city and county entered into their agreement with the expectation that it would continue.

“We have a contract, and for an outside party to come in and say, ‘your contract is no good,’ that doesn't sound reasonable,” said the councilor.

“You know it is something that really gets in the way of cities and counties being able to work well together to have the state come in and look at this sort of bill. So I'm hoping it doesn't get very far,” said Charlottesville City Councilor Kristen Szakos.

In a statement to NBC29, a spokesperson for Albemarle County says:

“The county was only recently made aware of this budget amendment proposed by Delegate Landes and is currently assessing exactly how it might impact the revenue sharing agreement, including budgetary implications.”

The county has been looking for ways to balance the budget, while Charlottesville is seeing a surplus of roughly $6 million.

Relations between the county and city are already strained over several issues: The possibility of Albemarle Circuit Court moving out of Charlottesville, efforts to create a regional transit administration between them, and the opening of Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

Landes’ district includes Albemarle County, but not Charlottesville. The delegate’s amendment is still before a General Assembly appropriations subcommittee.

Legislators should decide on its future in the next few months.