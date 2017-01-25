Water Main Work May Affect Portions of Northern Albemarle County

Release from Albemarle County Service Authority:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – January 25, 2017 - As part of the Route 29 Solutions – 29 Widening Project, VDOT’s contractor will be installing a new Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority (RWSA) water main.



The first section will be completed for testing from Polo Grounds Road to about halfway to Ashwood Boulevard. The existing water line runs through the Seminole Lane property, and will likely result in temporarily discolored water for this area as a result of this testing, as well as Hilton Heights, and the area between Carrsbrook and Polo Grounds Road.



Installation and testing will be taking place in four phases. Prior to bringing each phase into service, the new water main must be flushed and disinfected to ensure that the new pipes are clean and ready for potable use.



The first of this testing will be occurring on this Thursday, January 26, beginning at noon, and last for a couple of hours. The water lines will be brought into service at a later date.



“Our customers in this area may experience fluctuations in water pressure or discoloration of the water,” explains Gary O’Connell, executive director. “These conditions are temporary and should clear-up within hours of the flushing activities being completed.” ACSA recommends if discoloration is detected, letting the cold water taps run for a short period of time until water is clear again. Use of the cold water taps prevents any sediment getting into the hot water heater.



With this first testing of four phases of water line installation, the ACSA will have staff in the area to address issues, should they arise. In the event of persistent problems, home and business owners are asked to contact the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) office at 977-4511.