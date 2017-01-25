Albemarle Police Searching for Suspects in Weekend Thefts

The Albemarle County Police Department needs your help tracking down the suspects responsible for a string of weekend thefts.

Police say several suspects are wanted for stealing from vehicles parked in the area of Wayland Drive and St. George Avenue in Crozet, and the Belvedere subdivision near the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police say a 2003 Chevrolet truck was stolen from Wayland Drive over the weekend, but has since been recovered. They are asking anyone who may have seen the truck between 5 p.m. and midnight on Sunday to contact them.

Tucker Herr is very upset. He's mad because someone stole his 2003 Chevrolet truck over the weekend, trashed it and left it completely on the other side of Albemarle County.

"Listen to this part, ripped the center consul out and used it as an ashtray so I mean,” said Herr.

A neighbor's surveillance video captured the group - up to no good - along St. George Avenue in Crozet where in the early morning hours of Sunday, Albemarle County police say up to six people went through parked vehicles parked and on nearby Wayland Drive.

In addition to making off with Herr's truck, which is now at the repair shop, the crooks stole multiple items from other vehicles including jewelry and a laptop.

Herr who was on his way to fishing Sunday morning says he has no clue who would have targeted him and others in such a personal way.

"I don't know how I would have any enemies personally because I literally work an everyday job," said Herr.

"They'll get what's coming to them."

Police believe the Crozet larcenies could be connected to similar crimes in the Belvedere subdivision. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.