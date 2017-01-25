Albemarle Police Searching for Suspects in Weekend Thefts

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Albemarle County Police Department needs your help tracking down the suspects responsible for a string of weekend thefts.
Police say several suspects are wanted for stealing from vehicles parked in the area of Wayland Drive and St. George Avenue in Crozet, and the Belvedere subdivision near the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Police say a 2003 Chevrolet truck was stolen from Wayland Drive over the weekend, but has since been recovered. They are asking anyone who may have seen the truck between 5 p.m. and midnight on Sunday to contact them.
Tucker Herr is very upset. He's mad because someone stole his 2003 Chevrolet truck over the weekend, trashed it and left it completely on the other side of Albemarle County.
"Listen to this part, ripped the center consul out and used it as an ashtray so I mean,” said Herr.
A neighbor's surveillance video captured the group - up to no good - along St. George Avenue in Crozet where in the early morning hours of Sunday, Albemarle County police say up to six people went through parked vehicles parked and on nearby Wayland Drive.
In addition to making off with Herr's truck, which is now at the repair shop, the crooks stole multiple items from other vehicles including jewelry and a laptop.
Herr who was on his way to fishing Sunday morning says he has no clue who would have targeted him and others in such a personal way.
"I don't know how I would have any enemies personally because I literally work an everyday job," said Herr.
"They'll get what's coming to them."
Police believe the Crozet larcenies could be connected to similar crimes in the Belvedere subdivision. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.
Albemarle County Police Department News Release:
The Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating leads regarding a string of larcenies that occurred in the county over the weekend.
During the early morning hours of January 22, 2017, multiple suspects stole items from vehicles parked in the areas of Wayland Drive and St. George Avenue (Crozet) as well as the Belvedere subdivision.
During the crime spree, a 2003 Chevrolet truck was also stolen from the area of Wayland Drive. The truck was later recovered by police in the northern part of the county.
Detectives are asking anyone in these communities who discovered their vehicles rummaged through or who may have information related to these crimes to call: (434) 296-5807.
Included with this release is a photograph of the recovered truck that was taken from Wayland Drive. Anyone who may have seen the vehicle between the hours of Midnight and 5 p.m. on Sunday, please call the ACPD at (434) 296-5807.
PLEASE DO NOT FORGET: When getting out of your car, take your keys and hide or remove all valuables inside the car. Also, remember to LOCK the doors. Unlocked vehicles or vehicles containing items in plain view may increase your chances of becoming a larceny and/or motor vehicle theft victim.
Be safe,
Madeline J. Curott
Public Information Officer