Waynesboro Woman Convicted in Connection to School Incident

A Waynesboro woman who caused a disturbance at Kate Collins Middle School last October will spend jail time for the incident.

Tuesday, January 24, a judge in Waynesboro General District Court sentenced 29-year-old Lucretia Marie Williams to serve 60 days in jail.

Williams had been found guilty of disorderly conduct, as well as a failing to appear in court, and was also ordered to pay court fees.

According to police, Williams entered a classroom and cursed at the teacher because she was upset about how her daughter was disciplined. There were students in the classroom at the time.

Williams was then escorted off the property and later charged with disorderly conduct.