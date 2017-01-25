Waynesboro Woman Convicted in Connection to School Incident

Lucretia Marie Williams WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -
A Waynesboro woman who caused a disturbance at Kate Collins Middle School last October will spend jail time for the incident.
Tuesday, January 24, a judge in Waynesboro General District Court sentenced 29-year-old Lucretia Marie Williams to serve 60 days in jail.
Williams had been found guilty of disorderly conduct, as well as a failing to appear in court, and was also ordered to pay court fees.
According to police, Williams entered a classroom and cursed at the teacher because she was upset about how her daughter was disciplined. There were students in the classroom at the time.
Williams was then escorted off the property and later charged with disorderly conduct.
Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
A Waynesboro woman arrested for causing a disturbance at Kate Collins Middle School, 1625 Ivy Street, last fall was convicted yesterday in Waynesboro General District Court.
Lucretia Marie Williams, 29 years old, faced a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct stemming from the October 20, 2016 incident. On that date, she stormed into an 8th grade classroom and cursed the teacher. The classroom was full of students at the time.
Williams’ disruption of the classroom and prompted the school’s resource officer to escort her from the building. She was later charged with disorderly conduct. At the time, Williams said she was upset for how her child was disciplined by the school.
As a result of her conviction, the court gave Williams a jail sentence of 180 days with 120 days suspended and ordered her to pay court costs. In addition to the disorderly conduct conviction, Williams was given a ten day jail sentence on a show cause/failure to appear for court conviction connected with the original charge.
“Any person who enters a school in our city intent on threatening school staff and terrifying students, as this individual was proven to have done, will face similar severe consequences for their actions. The fact that this was a parent of a student, who should be setting the example of good behavior for children, makes this particular case much more egregious. The Waynesboro Police Department has always made the safety of our students and school staff a priority and will continue to work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to prosecute any future offenders.”
