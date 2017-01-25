Charlottesville Area Transit: Routes to Detour Market Street

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:



Charlottesville, Virginia... 1/24/2017... Several of Charlottesville Area Transit's routes will be impacted by night utility work along Market Street.



Beginning at 9:00 p.m., passengers who ride Routes 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, and the Free Trolley will NOT be able to board or disembark their bus from the following bus stops:

West Market Street @ Old Preston Avenue (#11494)

East Market Street @ 2nd Street NE (#11299)

East Market Street @ 5th Street NE (#11309)

2nd Street SW @ the Mall Crossing (#17305)

Passengers should instead use bus stops along Water Street and Ridge McIntire Road.



The nightly detour will be in effect until midnight, Monday through Friday.



Normal nightly weekday service is expected to resume February 20, 2017.



