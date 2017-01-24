Charlottesville City Council Planning Budget at Work Sessions

Charlottesville's city manager is proposing to keep the real estate tax rate the same for the upcoming budget. The rate currently stands at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Charlottesville City Council held its second budget work session Tuesday night at CitySpace. The budget will formally be presented to council on March 6, but at the meeting councilors got to voice opinions on the plan that is still coming together.

Council will meet again on Feb. 2 to discuss the rate once more revenue information comes in. Before that, council received the results of an efficiency study from Novak Consulting Group.

"What you want to know, kind of, what you're doing well, what you may need to improve on, and just based on the preliminary report that just came out, the city is doing a pretty good job in terms of efficiency," Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy said.

Forty-eight policy recommendations include developing a program to reduce the number of public safety false alarms, with the group finding that 32 percent of non-EMS calls are related to false alarms.

The company also suggests a study to link pay and performance reviews. The consultant says the city’s planning department should update its fees because most haven’t been updated. Another budget work session is set for Thursday, Jan. 26.