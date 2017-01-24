12 Cavaliers Win 71-54 at #14 Notre Dame behind Perrantes' 22 Points

Senior point guard London Perrantes scored a game-high 22 points, and the #12 Virginia men's basketball team won 71-54 at #14 Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Perrantes hit 5-of-8 three-point attempts, and also had five rebounds.

Isaiah Wilkins (13), Devon Hall (11) and Marial Shayok (10) also scored in double figures for the 'Hoos.

Freshman Ty Jerome had a career-high eight points in 14 minutes off the bench.

UVa (16-3, 6-2 ACC) was up 27-26 at halftime against the Fighting Irish, and never trailed in the 2nd half.

The Wahoos out-rebounded Notre Dame 38-22, and the rebounding margin is its highest in ACC play this year.

The Cavaliers have won ten games in a row against Notre Dame, and the victory is the 250th of Tony Bennett's coaching career.

Virginia will be back in action at #1 Villanova in a non-conference match-up on Sunday at one o'clock.

The Wildcats (19-2, 7-2 Big East) were upset 74-72 at Marquette on Tuesday.