Albe. Co School Board Holds Year's First Budget Work Session

Albemarle County's School Board is getting down to work for the school division's proposed spending plan for the upcoming year.

Tuesday, the board held its first budget work session at the County Office Building.

School Superintendent Pam Moran presented the $180.8 million budget during a meeting last week. The proposed budget has about a 5 percent increase in it from last year.

The school board will hold another budget work session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., also at the County Office Building.