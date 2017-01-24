Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville 69, Powhatan 43 Wells 19 pts
Albemarle 81, Fluvanna County 35 Katstra 14 pts, 16 rebs
Western Albemarle 68, Orange County 32 Ingram 17 pts
Louisa County 62, Monticello 52
East Rockingham 80, Riverheads 39
Amelia 72, Buckingham 57
Blue Ridge 71, Middleburg 53
Fort Defiance 59, Waynesboro 58 OT
Trinity Episcopal 72, STAB 64
Altavista 52, Nelson County 24
Covenant School 74, Fishburne Military 40
Miller School 55, Millwood School 47
Nottoway 56, Goochland 49
R.E. Lee-Staunton 95, Turner Ashby 45
Wilson Memorial 85, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant 59, St. Gertrude 22
Albemarle 39, Fluvanna County 37 Ridenhour 18 pts
Charlottesville 64, Powhatan 31
Central-Woodstock 54, Madison County 24
Wilson Memorial 60, Stonewall Jackson 30
East Rockingham 61, Riverheads 37 Dean 21 pts
William Monroe 64, Rappahannock 30 Brunelle 27 pts, 12 rebs
STAB 56, Trinity Episcopal 34 Tinsley 25 pts
Western Albemarle 44, Orange County 28 Coffman 14 pts
Amelia County 52, Buckingham County 40
Broadway 61, Harrisonburg 38
Miller School 66, St. Catherine's 59