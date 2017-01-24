Covenant's Emily Maupin Honored for Breaking School Scoring Record

On Tuesday, the Covenant school recognized and honored senior Emily Maupin for breaking the school's all-time scoring record.

Maupin broke the school record on Saturday scoring 28 points against Waynesboro. It gave her 1,877 career points.

On Tuesday Maupin said, "It was so exciting, I didn't even have words to describe it, I still don't, it means a lot to me especially playing for this school for so long and being immersed in this environment with all the great coaches and my teammates around me are just so supportive."

Maupin is averaging 28 points and 20 rebounds this season. She'll play in college next season at Elon.

Covenant beat St. Gertrude's 59-22 Tuesday afternoon.