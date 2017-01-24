Students at UVA Participate in March for Women

Nearly 200 people gathered at Newcomb Hall Tuesday afternoon to pound the pavement in the name of women's rights.

The University March for Women began at the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life then made its way around grounds. Students held a giant banner that each of them signed that read, 'we support womens rights.'

Marchers say, after they many of them missed the march in Washington, but they still wanted to take a stand.

"I think there are many ways to engage in your democracy whether that be voting or calling your senators, calling your representatives or marching. I think it's a very public way especially when you get the numbers, as a whole when you get a big group of women together that makes a statement," said Alysse Dowdy of University March for Women.

The event as hosted by the inter-sorority council in partnership with a lot of different groups, including the women's center. Students also wore purple ribbons like this one, that said "i support womens rights."

Others felt encouraged to write letters to their state representatives.