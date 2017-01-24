Draft Taproom Donates Over $9K to Shelter for Help in Emergency

Draft Taproom donating money the Shelter for Help in Emergency

A Charlottesville restaurant and bar is using its tips to lend a helping hand.

Draft Taproom is donating $9,115 to the Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE), which helps and supports victims of domestic violence.

The restaurant presented a check to SHE Tuesday, January 24.

The money comes from an initiative at Draft Taproom, where the tip money is collected and donated to a different organization each month.

SHE says the donation will go toward helping families - women and children mostly - in the Charlottesville area.

"We have a 25-bed facility for residential purposes that's in a confidential location so they're perfectly safe. It gives them time to get on their feet, and to really think about how they move on in their life in a safe way with their family," said Sarah Ellis, fundraising coordinator.

The money will also go to support outreach efforts and hotline calls, which is a 24-hour service for people to call in confidentially and get access to services.

Tips collected in January will be going to Red Shoe Cville.