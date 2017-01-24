Historians in Waynesboro Trying to Protect Cemeteries

Historians in Waynesboro are trying to protect two cemeteries from falling into further disrepair.

They're rallying the city and community to support repairs and maintenance of the historic burial grounds. The city owns and cares for both cemeteries, and historians hope to get more funding to make sure history doesn't forget the people buried beneath these crumbling tombstones.

David Geiger and the Waynesboro Historical Commission are making cemetery preservation a priority, starting at Old Presbyterian.“What we've tried to do here is call attention to the cemetery, to its condition, to its history,” said Geiger.

The burial ground dates back to the late 1700s. Soldiers from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars are laid to rest at the cemetery, now just across from a new Wal-Mart.

Not far away, Fairview Cemetery became a hilltop final home for Waynesboro’s African-American community in 1885.

“It's in the historic district, its part of the Port Republic community,” said Geiger.

Mother Nature and vandals have made the names and dates harder to read.

“Stones have been moved, they've been broken, they've been moved. In reality, we really don't know exactly where the burial ground is contained,” said Geiger.

The commission is requesting funding from the city for repairs and maintenance.

“Above and beyond regular maintenance to bring the cemetery back to somewhat of a better condition,” said Geiger.

Geiger would like to see a fence installed along New Hope Road to offer some protection to the grave sites. The commission also plans to put up signs to remind people of the history interred in the city's cemeteries.

“Loss of local history gradually disappears if you don't pay attention to it,” said Geiger.

Those signs should go up in the spring. A map with all the plots and names at Old Presbyterian Cemetery is missing. Eventually, the commission would like to survey the property to locate the burial sites.