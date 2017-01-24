Quantcast

Va. Lawmakers Lobbying for Stricter Distracted Driving Rules

Posted: Updated:
lobbyists at State Capitol lobbyists at State Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -

.A coalition of state lawmakers, public safety activists and law enforcement groups are lobbying for stricter distracted driving laws.

One bill would make it illegal for drivers to hold a handheld device while on the road. Another bill would ban use of social media and gaming apps while behind the wheel.

Those in favor of these efforts say there's an epidemic of distracted drivers.

"From January 1st to December 31st of 2016, 175 Virginians died on our highways as a result of distracted driving," 51st District Delegate Rich Anderson (R) said.

Right now it is illegal to send texts or emails while driving. But some officers have said the popularity of other entertainment and apps on smart phones have created many loopholes, making enforcement tough.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.