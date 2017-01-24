Jeff Fogel Expected to Enter Race for C'ville Commonwealth's Attorney

A Charlottesville-based attorney known for being an activist hopes to be the city’s next commonwealth's attorney.

Jeff Fogel plans to discuss his candidacy during a press conference on Thursday, January 26.

He says he wants to be an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Fogel hopes to replace current Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman, who is retiring.

Chapman has shown support for Charlottesville Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania to replace him.

Both Fogel and Platania are Democrats, so the primary in June will determine who gets to represent the party in the general election. Currently, they are the only candidates for the position.