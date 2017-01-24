Wayne Theatre to Screen Film on German WWII POW Camp in Valley

On Tuesday night, the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro will screen a documentary about a Shenandoah Valley camp that housed German prisoners during World War II.

"In This Land: The Camp Lyndhurst Saga" shares the story of the camp's transition from housing the New Deal's Civilian Conservation Corps to holding 300 German prisoners of war. The POWs were put to work in factories and on farms in the Shenandoah Valley.

Filmmaker and historian James Overton of Alpha Vision Films will discuss the documentary with the evening's audience.

“Many people were baffled that something seemingly so unusual during a historical period of such great interest could have been there without anyone hearing about it,” Overton said. “So, we were pretty excited that we were sharing a story that would be of interest and would be untold to that point.”

The screening of the film starts at 7 p.m. It's pay-what-you-will with all donations going to support the Wayne Theatre.