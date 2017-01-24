UVA Football 2017 Schedule Released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2017 football schedules for its member institutions today (Jan. 24). Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season home games, including seven home contests. Starting times for all contests and the home game designated for Homecomings will be announced at a later date.

Virginia’s annual matchup with in-state rival Virginia Tech will be played on Friday, Nov. 24 at Scott Stadium. It marks the first time the two teams have played on a Friday in Charlottesville. The matchup will be just the third all-time Friday contest in the series. The teams met in Blacksburg for Friday games in 1996 and 2014.

2017 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 2 WILLIAM & MARY

Sept. 9 INDIANA

Sept. 16 UCONN

Sept. 23 at Boise State

Sept. 30 BYE WEEK

Oct. 7 DUKE

Oct. 14 at North Carolina

Oct. 21 BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 28 at Pitt

Nov. 4 GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 11 at Louisville

Nov. 18 at Miami

Nov. 24 VIRGINIA TECH (Fri.)

Virginia will host games against William & Mary (Sept. 2), Indiana (Sept. 9), UConn (Sept. 16), Duke (Oct. 7), Boston College (Oct. 21), Georgia Tech (Nov. 4) and Virginia Tech (Fri.,Nov. 24).

UVA will travel for contests at Boise State (Sept. 23), North Carolina (Oct. 14), Pitt (Oct. 28), Louisville (Nov. 11) and Miami (Nov. 18).

The Cavaliers have a bye week on Sept. 30. UVA does not face ACC foes Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest in 2017.

“We are excited to again have seven home games at Scott Stadium,” said Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall. “The ACC established itself as the one of the nation’s top football conferences last season based on regular season and postseason play. We understand the challenge that presents and our team is dedicated and focused on improving in all areas.”

The Cavaliers will face a total of nine teams that appeared in postseason bowl games in 2016. Those teams are Boise State (Cactus Bowl), Boston College (Quick Lane Bowl), Georgia Tech (TaxSlayer Bowl), Indiana (Foster Farms Bowl), Louisville (Citrus Bowl), Miami (Russell Athletic Bowl), North Carolina (Sun Bowl), Pitt (Pinstripe Bowl) and Virginia Tech (Belk Bowl).

Opponent/Series Notes

William & Mary (Sept. 2 at Scott Stadium) The matchup with the Tribe will be the 36th meeting in a series that dates back to 1908. Virginia leads the series 28-6-1 and has won eight of the last nine meetings. The teams last met in 2015 when Virginia won 35-29 at Scott Stadium. William & Mary is coming off a 5-6 season in 2016.

Indiana (Sept. 9 at Scott Stadium) Virginia and Indiana will meet for the third time in a series that commenced in 2009 at Scott Stadium. UVA holds the 2-0 all-time advantage over the Hoosiers, which includes a 47-7 home win over IU in 2009 and a 34-31 road win in 2011 in Bloomington. Indiana is coming off a 6-7 year including a loss against Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl.

UConn (Sept. 16 at Scott Stadium) Virginia and UConn will meet for the fourth time, and for the second season in a row after UVA traveled to Rentschler Field in 2016. The Huskies lead the series over Virginia, 2-1, which began in 2007 at Scott Stadium. UConn is coming off a 3-9 season in 2016 and will be the first active member of the American Athletic Conference to visit Charlottesville since the league’s inception in 2013.

Boise State (Sept. 23 at Albertsons Stadium) Virginia travels west of the Mississippi River for the fourth-straight season and for the sixth time since 2010. UVA’s first road contest at a Mountain West Conference school since Wyoming in 2007 is also the Cavaliers’ first regular-season game in the state of Idaho. UVA’s only previous contest in the “Gem State” came against Fresno State in the 2004 MPC Computers Bowl that was also played at Albertsons Stadium. UVA and Boise State are meeting for the second time in series history and the first since the Broncos’ 2015 visit to Scott Stadium. Boise State leads the all-time series, 1-0. The Broncos finished 2016 with a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Cactus Bowl, losing to Baylor.

Duke (Oct. 7 at Scott Stadium) Duke and Virginia will be meeting for the 55th consecutive season in a series that started in 1890. With two-straight victories over the Blue Devils, the Cavaliers own a narrow advantage in the all-time series, 35-33. Duke completed the 2016 season with a 4-8 record, snapping a streak of four straight seasons with a bowl appearance.

North Carolina (Oct. 14 at Kenan Stadium) The South’s oldest college football rivalry will continue when the Cavaliers head to Chapel Hill for the 122nd game in the series. UNC currently leads the series, 63-54-4, which is tied for the second longest in FBS history. North Carolina is coming off an 8-5 season and an appearance in the Sun Bowl, losing to Stanford.

Boston College (Oct. 21 at Scott Stadium) Virginia and Boston College are meeting for the first time since 2010 and for only the fourth time since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005. Boston College leads the all-time series over the Cavaliers, 5-0, dating to 1963. The Eagles will be coming to Charlottesville for only the second time and first since 2009. Boston College is coming off a 7-6 season, which includes a 36-30 win over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Pitt (Oct. 28 at Heinz Field) The Cavaliers and Panthers will meet for the 10th time in series history and for the fourth time at Heinz Field. The Panthers lead the series over the Cavaliers, 6-3. Since Pitt’s entrance into the ACC Pitt leads the series, 3-1. The teams have met once in the postseason when the Cavaliers handed the Panthers a 23-16 loss at the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl. Pitt is coming an 8-5 season and dropped the Pinstripe Bowl to Northwestern.

Georgia Tech (Nov. 4 at Scott Stadium) Virginia and Georgia Tech will meet for the 40th time in series history with the two teams having met every season wince 1982. The series between the two schools leans slightly in the Yellow Jackets’ favor, 20-18-1, with Georgia Tech winning four of the last five. Georgia Tech finished the 2016 season with a 9-4 record and a 33-18 win over Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Georgia Tech led the ACC and finished No. 9 in the nation in rushing at 258.1 yards per game last season.

Louisville (Nov. 11 at Papa John’s Stadium) Louisville and Virginia will meet for the fourth time in ACC play and the sixth time overall. Louisville leads the series, 3-2. The Cardinals return 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 scores, becoming the first player in FBS history to pass for 3,300 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a season. UVA has faced three of the last four Heisman Trophy winners. The Cardinals finished the season 9-4 and fell to LSU in the Citrus Bowl. Louisville concluded the season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Miami (Nov. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium) Virginia has won four of the last seven meetings with the Hurricanes, but have dropped two in a row to push the all-time series to 8-6 in Miami’s favor. Miami is coming off a 9-4 campaign in 2016, capped off with a 31-14 victory over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Miami finished the season ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Virginia Tech (Nov. 24 at Scott Stadium) The 2017 matchup will be the 99th in series history. The Hokies lead the all-time series with Virginia, 56-37-5. This is the first Friday meeting in Charlottesville between the two teams. The meeting will be UVA’s 15th all-time Fridaycontest and only the fourth at Scott Stadium. The Hokies finished 2016 with a 10-4 record, which included a win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl. UVA and Virginia Tech’s series history includes one game played on a Wednesday (1900) and one game played on Thanksgiving Day (1982).

Season Ticket Information

Season-tickets for the 2017 season will be on sale for renewals and new buyers beginning Friday, March 3. Season-ticket prices for the seven-game home schedule will be released at a later date. The priority-ordering deadline is April 30.

Season ticket holders receive discounted pricing compared to the single-game ticket price, preferred seating location options within each price level, the ability to purchase reserved parking for the season and the opportunity to participate in a payment plan that spreads out payments for up to three months.

2016 season ticket holders will receive season ticket and season parking renewal information on March 3. Fans not holding season tickets in 2016 who are interested in receiving more information about season tickets and season parking should complete the request form online at VirginiaSports.com/tickets or contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 1-800-542-8821.