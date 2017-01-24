Update: Virginia House Approves 'Tebow Bill', Armed School Security

The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates is moving forward two bills that affect schools in the commonwealth.

Legislators voted 78 to 19 Tuesday, January 24, to allow school security officers to carry firearms.

Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) vetoed a similar bill last year over concerns about whether the officers would have sufficient training. 31st District Delegate Scott Lingamfelter (R) said he added new training provisions to this year's bill in an attempt to allay McAuliffe’s concerns.

HB 1392 allows school security officers to carry a firearm if they are a former law-enforcement officer who retired or resigned in good standing, and has met training and certification requirements. The local school board also has to approve the officer carrying a firearm while on duty.

The governor says he's open to signing the bill when it reaches his desk as long as the officers meet current training standards.

The bill will now head to the Virginia State Senate, where it is expected to pass.

Delegates also approved HB 1578, also known as the “Tebow Bill” after former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. They voted 60 to 38 to allow home-schooled students to participate in public high school sports or other extra-curricular activities.

The Virginia High School League currently prohibits home-schoolers from participating after eighth grade.

58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) has been introducing the legislation for more than a decade.

"If you have a school system that wants to let home schoolers to participate, you have a home school parent who wants his kid to try out, and you have a kid who wants to play ball, let's give him a chance," Bell said.

Bell says the bill would mandate home-school kids to meet certain academic and immunization standards in order to participate.

Some Democratic lawmakers have argued that it's unfair for students outside the public school system to take slots away from those enrolled full time.

"What message does this send to public school parents and students? One of fairness or favor ability?" 70th District Delegate Delores McQuinn (D) said.

In 2015 and 2016, Bell's bills passed the General Assembly and were sent to Gov. McAuliffe, who vetoed them. Even though Bell has made some adjustments to the bill, McAuliffe says his position on the matter has not changed.

Republicans are unlikely to have the votes to over-ride another veto from the governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.