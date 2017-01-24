UVA Health System Recognizes Employees with MLK Award

The University of Virginia Health System is making sure Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy lives on by recognizing those who embody his teachings.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted the 2017 MLK Award on Tuesday, January 24. The award acknowledges staff and faculty who express King's teachings and values in health care disparities, or cultural competence, or fostering an environment of inclusiveness.

UVA Center for Telehealth Senior Assistant Engineer Charles Lewis received an award for his work outside of the hospital as a mentor and ability to be a team player on the job.

"Really it’s something that has been instilled in me, thankfully. I have parents who, as I grew up, they never pushed me to do anything just for money or just for prestige. They always told me to follow my heart, and everything else will fall into line," he said.

Fern Hauck also won an MLK Award.

The University of Virginia Health System has been giving out the MLK Award since 2013.