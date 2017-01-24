UVA Health System Recognizes Employees with MLK Award

UVA Health System Recognizes Employees with MLK AwardPosted: Updated:
Charles Lewis receiving a 2017 MLK Award
Charles Lewis
UVA Health System Recognizes Employees with MLK AwardMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.