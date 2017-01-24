Report: Home Sales in Charlottesville Area Up for 2016

A new report from Charlottesville Albemarle Area REALTORS (CAAR) concludes 2016 was a good year for people selling their home.

According to the report, home sales went up more than 12 percent over 2015. The average prices rose too, at about $268,000 for a home.

CAAR says inventory of homes marked for sale did decline more than 14 percent last year. New listings dipped as well, with nearly a dozen fewer listings in 2016 compared to 2015.

CAAR President Anthony McGhee says it's a good time for sellers.

"If you're out there looking, and for sellers, I think it's a good opportunity to get your house listed and get it sold, because they're selling quickly and for close to ask price."

The report also found that most homes sat on the market for about 31 days in 2016, that's shorter by about two and a half weeks.