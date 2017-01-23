Crozet Board of Trade Meets, Discuss Future Businesses

Future business topped talks about one of Albemarle County's communities.

The Crozet Board of Trade held a meeting at Pro Re Nata Brewery.

During the hour-long meeting, the CBT took up a number of issues including an update on the design status of the Barnes lumberyard property.

Last month, county supervisors and planning commission signed off on proffer changes to the property.

"I think in general, the feedback was very positive. People like the orchard concept connecting to the area orchards and the histories. They like some of the industrial characteristics and they liked some of the railroad so there was no clear winner in terms of the theme," developer Frank Stoner said.

At the meeting, those in attendance greeted new businesses in the Crozet area, including Perrone Robotics and Smoked BBQ.