Attorneys for Nicole Eramo Release First Reports of Trial Cost

Nicole Eramo entering court with members of her legal team.

The first bill has been released for a University of Virginia administrator's costs to put on a multi-week trial against Rolling Stone Magazine.

Attorneys for Nicole Eramo say it cost them more than $144,000. This does not include lawyer fees.

Jurors found in November that the magazine, its publisher Wenner Media, and author Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed UVA administrator Eramo with its botched story "A Rape on Campus."

The plaintiff claimed Erdely's article unfairly portrayed Eramo as a villain, indifferent to UVA student "Jackie's" allegation that she was gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in September 2012.

Eramo was initially seeking $7.5 million in damages, but the jury chose to instead award her $3 million.

The bill of costs covers everything from filing fees, copy costs, and fees connected to having witnesses testify for the civil case. The bill was submitted to the federal court system last week.