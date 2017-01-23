UVA Hosts Forum to Hear Opinions on Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

The community came together Monday evening to talk about a memorial coming together at the University of Virginia.

The university hosted a forum about its memorial to enslaved laborers. This was held at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

Those in attendance got a chance to learn about the design and offer up suggestions and feedback on the plans.

"We've heard what people's aspirations are, we've heard what their fears are, their concerns and then we learn things from these and go back we work through a design and then come back again," Mabel Wilson, design team member, said.

The event was put together by the President's Commission on Slavery and the University Community Relations Task Force and memorial design team.