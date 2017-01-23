Charlottesville Fire Dept. Investigates West South Street Boiler Fire

Press Release from Charlottesville Fire Department:

Charlottesville, Va – The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the rear of a structure on West South Street. The call was received at 1:02pm.

The first unit was on scene within 4 minutes to find smoke showing from an attached out building. The fire was extinguished and situation marked under control at 1:28pm.

Because of the quick response, damage was limited to the out building. Three engines, one aerial, and two Battalion Chiefs were assigned to the call for service. There were no injuries reported.

The fire originated from boiler in the out building. It is important to make sure your boilers are properly maintained and properly inspected.

? 40% of boiler incidents were caused by human error or poor maintenance.

? Boilers should be inspected every 3 years.

? Only qualified personnel should complete inspections.