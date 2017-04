A grand jury Monday indicted a Staunton man charged with killing a man in a home along Morris Mill Road back in December.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Luke Simmons is facing a first-degree murder charge.

According to investigators, Simmons hid inside his ex-girlfriend's home and shot and killed her fiancé, 50-year old Christopher Jon Miller when they arrived home.

Simmons will be back in court next month for a plea hearing on Feb. 13.