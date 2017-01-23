Several Re-Districting Reform Bills on Table for Va. General Assembly

This session, there's growing momentum for re-districting reform in the state.

At least a dozen bills up for debate in the General Assembly would shake up the way voting districts are drawn.

Bills on the table propose things like prohibiting lawmakers from drawing districts with a political party or candidate in mind. Other legislation calls for an independent commission to handle the process ... instead of the lawmakers.

This year, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills that offer several paths to a new system.

“I think what you're seeing now whether it was ‘Hope and Change’ in '08, or it was ‘Drain the Swamp’ in 2016, is that people aren't satisfied with the rigged system we have for our elections,” Brian Cannon, executive director of OneVirginia2021, said.

One measure would strengthen the requirement that districts should be compact and contiguous ... others propose a Constitutional amendment.

Activists are concerned these bills could clear the state Senate but fall short in a House subcommittee.