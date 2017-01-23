UVA's Chris Long Headed to the Super Bowl with Patriots

After playing eight years in the NFL with no playoff appearances with the Rams, Charlottesville native Chris Long is headed to the Super Bowl with the Patriots in his first season with New England.

Long signed a one-year contract with the Patriots back in March. The nine-year veteran wanted to play for a winner and now he'll get a chance for a Super Bowl ring when the Patriots play the Falcons in Super Bowl 51 in Houston in two weeks on February 5th.

Long says, "It's an opportunity, at the end of the day that's all it is an opportunity, it's what we make of it. It means a lot to have that opportunity, we've earned that right but we have to go out and do it justice and play our best football two weeks from now. This is why a lot of us free agents came here I'm sure, I don't want to speak for anyone else but for me it was to have this opportunity knowing that we had to earn it, we had to grind it out but with the guys we have in this lockeroom and with coach (Belichick) we're going to have these opportunities and it meant the world to me to be in this position."

Long is one of 30 players on the Patriots 53-man roster who have never reached the Super Bowl before.

Long did his part this season to help the Patriots to a 14-2 regular season record. He played in all 16 games making seven starts.

Long played in 65 percent of New England's defensive plays this season. He had 35 tackles and four sacks.