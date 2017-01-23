Montpelier to Ditch Rezoning Plans, Neighbors Say It's a Good Thing

Some neighbors in Orange County are relieved after James Madison's Montpelier property announces it will not move forward with rezoning its land at this time.

In November 2016, the Orange County Board of Supervisors was considering creating a special zoning district for the Montpelier property.

That zoning district would allow Montpelier to choose what they wanted to build, like a farm brewery or a four-story hotel, and where they wanted to put it. But neighbors say they didn't want that because it could cause a precedent for more development along rural Route 20.

In an email, Montpelier staff say they have suspended that process after "much consideration, conversation and listening to the community."

"What we didn't want was building along a scenic corridor here on Route 20, which is a very special place to all of us and really to Montpelier, because it’s the front door to Montpelier. We didn't want to see large brewery across the street with a two-acre parking lot and I think they understood that very well,” Steven Brooks, who lives next to Montpelier, said.

The Montpelier Foundation is planning to work with consultants to develop more specifics on their land use.