12 Virginia Hits the Road Facing #14 Notre Dame & #1 Villanova

The 12th ranked UVa basketball team is getting ready for its toughest two-game stretch of the season so far.

Virginia (15-3, 5-2 ACC) plays at 14th ranked Notre Dame (17-3, 6-1 ACC) on Tuesday and at #1 Villanova (19-1) on Sunday. It's the first time in eight years the 'Hoos have played back-to-back road games against ranked opponents.

UVa coach Tony Bennett says, "Quality, quality opponents. Notre Dame is playing at an elite level offensively. They're terrific, you talk about sharing the ball and making the extra pass so it'll be a great challenge and a great opportunity and I told our guys you have to love the challenge."

UVa senior point guard London Perrantes says, "I think we play a little better on the road, we play with a lot more energy I feel like, offensively and defensively, we just play a lot chippier, so I'm excited. I'm excited to go to battle with these guys and see what happens."

Notre Dame is undefeated at home this season at 12-0. The Irish are tied for first place in the ACC with a record of 6-1. Notre Dame has four guys scoring in double figures, all upperclassmen.

Bennett says, "They got experience, skill and great confidence the way they play offensively, so you're going to have to play very well to be competitive against them especially there. We've been fortunate over the years to have some good quality games. This will be everything we've got and there's no easing your way into this one, you have to be ready because they can go on runs that are impressive offensively."

The Cavaliers have a nine-game win streak against Notre Dame, including an 11-point victory last season at JPJ. Virginia has a record of 5-1 this season in true road games.

UVa junior forward Isaiah Wilkins says, "We have to be locked in, we can't go into nonchalant in the first four minutes because if you get punched in the mouth on the road its way harder to come back, so we have to be locked in and ready to play and really focused, have another level of focus.

Bennett adds, "Now is the time if we can do it to get sounder and tougher, the head and the heart have to be at a high level and coach Soderburg always says lets go get a birdie, he relates it to golf, if you get a road win that's a birdie, if you win at home you get a par, road win you get a birdie, so you gotta go get a birdie."

You can watch the Virginia at Notre Dame game Tuesday on NBC29 at 8pm.