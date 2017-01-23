UVA Commemorates MLK's Speech on Grounds with Memorial Plaque

Wesley and William Harris, who attended King's UVA speech in 1963, unveil the plaque at Old Cabell Hall.

The University of Virginia is giving students a permanent reminder of the fight for equality.

Monday afternoon, the school honored Martin Luther King, Jr., with a plaque commemorating his visit to the school back in the 1960s.

King gave a speech on injustice in Old Cabell Hall back in 1963. The Office of Diversity and Equity said Monday's reflection and commencement is 54 years overdue.

The unveiling is all part of the university's month of celebrating King with the theme "silence as betrayal." The plaque that was presented highlights King's "philosophical and moral foundation supporting non-violent resistance to racial segregation."

He spoke before a school that was still segregated at the time. Professor Wesley Harris says this plaque will encourage students to reflect on his legacy.

"I think that will begin to allow us to form a conversation, to develop a conversation where opposing parties can find common ground. I think that will make America great again," Harris said.

Harris also went on to say that he hopes both UVA students and the Charlottesville community continue to honor King’s work not just for the month, but through the entire year.

UVA's month-long celebration of King continues for the rest of the week with events including a public forum at the Jefferson School Monday night as well as civil rights activist Anita Hill speaking at the Jefferson School Thursday, Jan. 23.