UVA Commemorates MLK's Speech on Grounds with Memorial Plaque

UVA Commemorates MLK's Speech on Grounds with Memorial PlaquePosted: Updated:
Wesley and William Harris, who attended King's UVA speech in 1963, unveil the plaque at Old Cabell Hall.
UVA Commemorates MLK's Speech on Grounds with Memorial PlaqueMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email , Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email , Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.