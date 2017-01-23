Red Light Camera Program Over, May Return to Albemarle County

Red light camera in the area of the Route 29 and Rio Road intersection (FILE)

Cameras to catch red light runners are gone but not forgotten in Albemarle County.

The PhotoSafe cameras started catching drivers blowing through the stop lights at Rio Road and Route 29 in December of 2010.

The program issued more than 6,100 tickets to drivers in its first year. That number dropped to 5,100 in 2014.

The cameras then came down in July 2015 for construction of Route 29 Solutions' grade-separated intersection project.

The PhotoSafe program is over for now, the contract with the company that operated the camera system expired at the end of the 2016.

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) says it currently has no plans for bringing back the red light cameras to Route 29.

“We're always looking at crash data, so in the future that could change as far as an intersection and whether it requires a camera. So, right now, what we're doing is focusing on other things,” said ACPD Spokesperson Madeline Curott.

The money generated from the $50 tickets paid for traffic safety programs, including bicycle helmets and child booster seats.

The police department still has about $50,000 from the PhotoSafe program to continue those traffic safety efforts.

“The PhotoSafe cameras were never about revenues. It was about traffic safety and changing drivers' behaviors,” Curott said.

ACPD had submitted a plan to the Virginia Department of Transportation in October 2015 to move the cameras to the intersection of Route 250 and Stony Point Road on Pantops. However, a traffic study of the Free Bridge changed the department's plans.

“If anything is to change with that, that could change whether or not we put the cameras out at that intersection,” said Curott.

The Albemarle County Police Department says it could renew the contract at any time to put red light cameras back up at a dangerous intersection.