Two Arrested Following Fatal Heroin Overdose in Rockingham County

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office News Release:

On January 20, 2017, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a possible drug overdose on Noland Drive in Rockingham County.

The RUSH Drug Task Force was contacted and promptly responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

It was determined that Ms. Kristine Smith, a 31 y/o female of Harrisonburg, had fatally overdosed on heroin.

Emergency crews from Rockingham County Fire and City of Harrisonburg Rescue also responded to the scene.

Additional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the overdose revealed that two local subjects were responsible for providing the heroin to Smith. A search warrant was executed on a residence in Harrisonburg and resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of suspected heroin.

As a result of the investigation, the following two (2) subjects were placed in custody that night:

ARRESTED:

Curtis Wayne Ellinger, 25 y/o male of Harrisonburg

*Two (2) counts of 18.2-248(c) Manufacture/Possess/Sell Controlled Substance

Jonathan Hill, 60 y/o male of Harrisonburg

*One (1) count of 18.2-256 Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance

They were both held without bond. Mugshots are attached to this release.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and there is a possibility that additional charges may be filed.