Councilor: City Should Spend More on Neighborhoods, Less on Studies

A member of the Charlottesville City Council wants to change the way the city budgets taxpayer dollars.

Bob Fenwick says Charlottesville is spending too much money on consultants and studies, and not enough on people.

The councilor announced his "New Way for the Charlottesville City Budget" at a press conference in CitySpace Monday morning. He is proposing what he calls the Charlottesville's Citizen Budget.

Fenwick wants the city's budget process to focus on two things: people and neighborhoods.

“It is a change that's long overdue. This balance for the neighborhoods and for the citizens would just be better for our city in general,” he said.

Fenwick says he supports protecting funding for the Jefferson School City Center and community centers. He also proposes stopping the skate park project in McIntire Park and shifting those funds to build a field house in Tonsler Park.

Fenwick is encouraging more people to take part in the budget process.

Charlottesville City Council will have a work session on the budget at CitySpace from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24.