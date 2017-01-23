USDA: Sign Up Now for 2017 Environmental Quality Incentives Program

Release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:



Verona, VA, January 23, 2017 – Virginia farmers and forest landowners can now apply for assistance to protect the health and productivity of their land under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).



This popular 2014 Farm Bill program offers technical and financial assistance to plan and install conservation practices on crop-, pasture-, and non-industrial private forestland. In 2016, Virginia producers received $21,933,616 million in EQIP contracts to help improve water quality, soil health, and wildlife habitat.



NRCS accepts applications year-round but makes funding selections at specific times. Interested individuals should sign up by February 17, 2017 to be eligible for FY17 funding.



“Our staff will work with you to develop a conservation plan with recommended practices for the area included in an EQIP contract,” says Julie Hawkins, NRCS assistant state conservationist for programs. “A complete plan helps speed up the application process and allows you to apply practices more strategically.”



Eligible producers may receive a payment based on the statewide average cost for installing planned conservation practices. Socially disadvantaged, limited resource and beginning farmers and ranchers are eligible for a higher payment rate. Veteran farmers who are also new or beginning farmers receive the higher payment rate and will be funded first.



At least five percent of available EQIP funds will be used to address wildlife concerns. Special EQIP fund pools are also available to offer technical and financial assistance for the following focal areas as well as a number of landscape based initiatives:

On-Farm Energy - Agricultural Energy Management Plans (AgEMP) or farm energy audits that assess energy use and recommend ways to reduce it.

- Assistance to help establish and manage longleaf pines within the historical range in Southeastern Virginia.

- Assistance to help establish and manage longleaf pines within the historical range in Southeastern Virginia. Organic – Conservation practices to help certified organic growers, those working to achieve organic certification, and specialty crop producers address resource concerns on their operations.

– Conservation practices to help certified organic growers, those working to achieve organic certification, and specialty crop producers address resource concerns on their operations. High Tunnel (Hoop House) – Funding to plan and install these steel-framed, polyethylene-covered structures that extend growing seasons in an environmentally safe manner.

– Funding to plan and install these steel-framed, polyethylene-covered structures that extend growing seasons in an environmentally safe manner. National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI) – Assistance for installing conservation practices to clean up impaired streams and improve aquatic habitats. Watersheds eligible for this fund pool are War Branch and Mountain Run in Rockingham County and Gap Creek in Rockingham and Shenandoah County.

– Assistance for installing conservation practices to clean up impaired streams and improve aquatic habitats. Watersheds eligible for this fund pool are War Branch and Mountain Run in Rockingham County and Gap Creek in Rockingham and Shenandoah County. StrikeForce Initiative: Targeted resources and assistance in rural Virginia communities with the greatest need. Eligible producers can receive funding to install conservation practices based on state-identified natural resource concerns such as grazing, soil erosion, water conservation, and water quality.

Contact your local NRCS office to learn more about how EQIP and other Farm Bill programs can help you better protect and manage natural resources on your land.



The office for Augusta and Highland Counties is at 70 Dick Huff Lane, Verona, VA 24482. General program information is available on the NRCS Virginia website at www.va.nrcs.usda.gov.