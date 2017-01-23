UPDATE: VSP Identifies Victims in Fatal Accident in Fluvanna County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Route 15 / James Madison Highway in Fluvanna County.

Emergency crews were called out for a report of a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car near mile marker 99 of Rt. 15 around 9 a.m. Monday, January 23.

According to investigators, a tractor trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on Route 15 when it crossed over the center line and struck a northbound 2015 Honda sedan. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.



The Honda’s driver, 69-year-old Roderick V. Manifold, and his two passengers all died at the scene. The passengers were his wife, 69-year-old Demetria B. Manifold, and his mother-in-law, 91-year-old Marion J. Brewer. All three were wearing seat belts.



The tractor trailer driver, 51-year-old Franklin L. Rowe, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was also wearing a seat belt.



Police have charged Rowe with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the road was reopened to traffic a little before 3 p.m. Monday.

Updated Release from Virginia State Police:



At 9:09 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper R.A. Johnson responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County. The crash occurred in the Bremo Bluff community on Route 15 near Route 656 – near the Fluvanna County and Buckingham County line.



A tractor-trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on Route 15. As it came downhill and through a curve, the trailer crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound 2015 Honda sedan. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.



The Honda’s driver, Roderick V. Manifold, 69, of Lake Monticello, Va., and two passengers died at the scene. The passengers were Manifold’s wife, Demetria B. Manifold, 69, of Lake Monticello, and his mother-in-law, Marion J. Brewer, 91, of Chesapeake, Va. All three were wearing seatbelts.



The tractor-trailer driver, Franklin L. Rowe, 51, of Weems, Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.



Rowe has been charged with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending the crash investigation and consultation with the Fluvanna County Commonwealth’s Attorney.



Route 15 is still closed in both directions due to the crash investigation, cleanup of the sand, and removal of the truck. Motorists in the area advised to use alternate routes to avoid the road closure.