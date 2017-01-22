New Brewery and Restaurant Coming to Staunton

A new brewery and restaurant is opening in Staunton.

Bedlam Brewing is on North Augusta Street.

The brewery will be making small batch beers and serving up wood fired pizza.

The restaurant is also making meats in house, including corned beef and roast beef.

Owner Mike McMackin says they chose the Bedlam name because they want to create a fun atmosphere.

"There’s a few definitions - the chaos and the noise, the rowdiness. We're hoping to bring in some of sort of that type of environment, a fun environment,” McMackin said. “We’re really looking forward to being part of the town and part of the neighborhood and really connecting with the people of Staunton."

The restaurant's grand opening is Wednesday, January 25, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.