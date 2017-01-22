Sullivan Speaks After Announcing Plans to Step Down as UVA President

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan spoke to NBC29 for the first time since she announced plans to step down from her position.

Sunday night, Sullivan attended a community celebration at Covenant Church to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sullivan announced Friday, January 20, that she will leave as president when her contract ends in 2018.

She says the university is making steps in the right direction. “We are undergoing the generational transition at the university as faculty leave by bringing in very good new faculty and so we're going to ensure that as we bring in students every year and as students leave, that they'll continue to have the same great quality of structure.”

Sullivan says it’s still too early to tell who her successor will be. UVA’s Board of Visitors plans to launch a presidential search committee.

Sullivan became president of UVA in January 2010.