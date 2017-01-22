Virginia Tech Student Charged With Sexual Battery

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech police say a student from Chesapeake has been charged with sexual battery for an incident that occurred on campus last fall.

Police said in a statement that a student reported the offense on Friday. Police identified the suspect as William Gillespie and arrested him at his residence hall.

Sexual battery is a misdemeanor. Gillespie was released on $2,500 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

Virginia Tech police chief Kevin Foust says the case "is a fine example of the seriousness by which Virginia Tech identifies and responds" to reported sex offenses.

