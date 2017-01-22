Quantcast

Virginia Tech Student Charged With Sexual Battery

Posted: Updated:
William Gillespie William Gillespie

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech police say a student from Chesapeake has been charged with sexual battery for an incident that occurred on campus last fall.

Police said in a statement that a student reported the offense on Friday. Police identified the suspect as William Gillespie and arrested him at his residence hall.

Sexual battery is a misdemeanor. Gillespie was released on $2,500 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

Virginia Tech police chief Kevin Foust says the case "is a fine example of the seriousness by which Virginia Tech identifies and responds" to reported sex offenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.