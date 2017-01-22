Shayok Shining in Starts for Cavaliers

Shayok has started each of the last four games for the 'Hoos

After coming off the bench in Virginia's first fourteen games of the season, junior Marial Shayok has started each of the last four.

They've all been wins, and Shayok is starting to take on a very important role for the 'Hoos.

Since joining the starting line-up four games ago, Marial Shayok has broken or tied his career-high in points three times.

"I'm just playing confident," says Shayok. "Shooting those shots with confidence. I work on my game a lot, and it shows the work that I put in, and that my teammates trust me. That's just a credit to all them."

The junior had 19 points in the win against Georgia Tech on Saturday, and he's taken on more of the scoring burden when UVa goes to its four-guard lineup.

Junior guard Devon Hall says, "Obviously Marial is aggressive, he scored 19 today. He played a heck of a game. It's just a matter of us wings, if they're over-playing, just trying to make plays, and stay within our offense as well."

Head coach Tony Bennett adds, "Marial's ability to put it on the floor, take those shots, and create some offense, is helping us."

Shayok says he knows getting to start isn't guaranteed, but he'll continue to work hard to validate his coach's vote of confidence.

"Everyone has the ability to start," says Shayok. "We have a lot of depth on this team. Coach called my name recently, so I just gotta be ready to step up. I owe it to them to be ready."

Bennett says, "A guy like Marial who can just bounce up and make a shot is important, and I'm so happy to see him playing at this level, and we'll need it to continue, because he's a hard worker."